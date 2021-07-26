WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a gas leak shut down Broadway for over an hour Monday evening.

Police said traffic was shut down shortly before 6:30 p.m. in both directions between Smith Street and Donald Street, but it has since reopened.

Police said construction crews hit a gas line, which forced the closures.

Police said southbound Donald Street between York Street and Broadway is still closed.

Manitoba Hydro said on Twitter that crews are on scene and the gas was shut off just before 7:30 p.m.

Hydro added there isn't a timeline for when repairs will be completed.

The city said nearby businesses and residents were evacuated as a precaution but have been allowed to return to their buildings.

Emergency crews have left the scene.