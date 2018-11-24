Featured
Gas leak scare prompts evacuation at Southdale arena
The Southdale arena evacuated following reports of a gas leak. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:52PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:10PM CST
People inside Southdale arena were forced to evacuate on Saturday morning because of a gas leak, says the city.
It says the WFPS responded to a call just before 8 a.m. for a smell of natural gas.
Manitoba Hydro was notified and shut off the arena’s natural gas.
WFPS crews cleared the scene by 8:30 a.m.