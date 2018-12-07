

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro is racing to fix a major gas leak Friday.

King Edward Street is closed to traffic.

The city fire crews responded to reports of a leak near the intersection of King Edward and Logan at 11:21 a.m.

Officials said a contactor doing work in area hit a ¾ inch gas line with a backhoe.

Gas is now blowing into the atmosphere. Police and fire are currently on scene, and Manitoba Hydro is working to repair the damaged lines.

Drivers in the area are asked to drive with caution, or avoid the area if possible.

The city was not able to provide an estimate of when repairs may be completed.

-With files from CTV's Jon Hendricks