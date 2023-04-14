Gas prices climb in Winnipeg

Winnipeg gas prices are continuing to climb.

According to the website Gas Wizard, Winnipeggers are paying 167.9 cents a litre for regular fuel as of Friday morning. This is up from 159.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

Dan McTeague, who runs the Gas Wizard website and is the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said the gas price increase is in response to rising fuel costs in U.S. markets.

He explained the price changes mean the wholesale price of gas for retailers is $1.57 a litre, and that anything lower is below-cost selling. McTeague added that gas bars typically charge a retail margin of eight to 10 cents a litre above the wholesale price.

At the end of March, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the price of gas would climb in the coming weeks as the updated carbon tax kicked in.

