Gas prices climb in Winnipeg following drop at start of pandemic
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:50AM CST
Gas prices at some stations in Winnipeg climbed to 94.9 cents per litre on Wednesday. (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)
WINNIPEG -- Gas prices are on the rise in Winnipeg, following a significant drop back in March.
On Wednesday, some stations in the city reached 94.9 cents a litre, marking a noticeable difference from what drivers saw at the start of the pandemic.
In March, gas prices dropped from $1.06 a litre to as low as 74.9 cents. This signified the lowest price the city had seen for a two-year period.
In the past decade, the lowest price for gas in Winnipeg was recorded back in 2015 when it cost around 68 cents a litre.
- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie