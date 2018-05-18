It wouldn’t be a long weekend without pain at the pump.

Just ask Michelle Fish who is filling up her truck as she gears up for the cottage.

“It's always this high when you hit May long," said Fish.

Experts say gas is going up as the long weekend approaches to as high as a $1.30 per litre.

"I think it's too high, everyone thinks it's too high," said driver Tyler Unrau.

Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com said it's no fault of retailers who are simply passing on the pain.

"Given that most gas stations are being forced to pay about a $1.20 to buy their fuel there isn't a lot of wiggle room," said McTeague.

Greg Bilyk says his weekends at the lake are getting more expensive. It costs him $100 now to fill up his car, not to mention his boat.

"My boat to go to the cottage is almost $300 to fill up so to go to Kenora and back it's a $500 weekend now," said Bilyk.

McTeague said the soaring prices are the result of more drivers on the road during the long weekend as well as supply issues here and south of the border.

"There are concerns as there chronically is with U.S. mid-west refineries they're making just enough gasoline to meet the demand,” said McTeague.

It doesn't appear the rising fuel prices will deter some drivers from hitting the highway, especially those who have no choice.

"Everyone needs to get to work, I have to drive this pig around I have to haul stuff," said Tyler Unrau.

Michelle Fish said it won't stop her from getting to her cabin getaway but her family will have to cut back, elsewhere.

"Less shopping inside the gas station and just buying gas," said Fish.