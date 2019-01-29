Featured
Gas rates to go up Friday
Rates will be reviewed again May 1. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 1:57PM CST
Heating your home is going to get a little more expensive.
The Public Utilities Board approved an increase to the primary gas rate effective Feb. 1.
The PUB said the average customer will pay an additional $16 over the year, or 2.3 per cent.
Primary gas is sold on a cost recovery basis without markup by Centra to Manitoba customers. The PUB said primary gas rates for customers on fixed-term fixed-price contacts with Centra or a private broker are not affected by this hike.
Rates will be reviewed again May 1.