

CTV Winnipeg





Heating your home is going to get a little more expensive.

The Public Utilities Board approved an increase to the primary gas rate effective Feb. 1.

The PUB said the average customer will pay an additional $16 over the year, or 2.3 per cent.

Primary gas is sold on a cost recovery basis without markup by Centra to Manitoba customers. The PUB said primary gas rates for customers on fixed-term fixed-price contacts with Centra or a private broker are not affected by this hike.

Rates will be reviewed again May 1.