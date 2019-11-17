WINNIPEG – A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a gas station was robbed at gun point by a masked man.

Police say the robbery happened on Friday around 11:10 p.m. at a gas station in the 800 block of Leila Avenue. Police said the suspect robbed the gas station and escaped in a vehicle.

Shortly after police were called about a man acting suspiciously in the Templeton – Sinclair area, south of where the robbery happened.

The K9 unit tracked the man and found product that had been stolen from the gas station in a yard in the first 100 block of Drimes Place. They kept tracking to a residence in the 100 block of Holiday Place where they found the man and he was taken into custody.

Winnipeg Police’s Major Crimes unit also executed a search warrant of the residence.

Joseph Conrad Lavalee, 32, is facing six different fire-arm related charges including armed robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, and disguise with intent.

He has been detained in custody.