WINNIPEG -- The city is releasing more details on how some of the federal gas tax money is being spent on short-term road safety measures.

In the spring, the city earmarked $2.5 million dollars to improve street safety following the deaths of two children near schools.

A new report says some of the measures include adding: pedestrian countdown signals in some areas, advanced warning flashers at high speed intersections and flashing beacons at other crossings. The city will also conduct a pedestrian scramble pilot project.

It also includes leading pedestrian intervals, which allow pedestrians to start crossing the street at a signalized intersection before vehicles.

The report says cameras from the Traffic Management Centre will be used as well to help collect data on “near misses” to prevent collisions.