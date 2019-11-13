Gas tax money to fund pedestrian scramble pilot and other road safety measures: report
CTV file image of a pedestrian countdown signal.
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 1:00PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The city is releasing more details on how some of the federal gas tax money is being spent on short-term road safety measures.
In the spring, the city earmarked $2.5 million dollars to improve street safety following the deaths of two children near schools.
A new report says some of the measures include adding: pedestrian countdown signals in some areas, advanced warning flashers at high speed intersections and flashing beacons at other crossings. The city will also conduct a pedestrian scramble pilot project.
It also includes leading pedestrian intervals, which allow pedestrians to start crossing the street at a signalized intersection before vehicles.
The report says cameras from the Traffic Management Centre will be used as well to help collect data on “near misses” to prevent collisions.