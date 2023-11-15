General manager Kyle Walters hoping to remain with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG
    Kyle Walters is enjoying a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance unsure if it will be his last as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' general manager.

    Walters, 50, is in the final year of his contract with Winnipeg.

    When the two sides couldn't reach an agreement prior to the 2023 season, they agreed mutually not to speak again until after Winnipeg was finished playing.

    Winnipeg will face the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field

    Walters, a native of St. Thomas, Ont., said Wednesday during Winnipeg's media day he expects clarity on his CFL future shortly after the Grey Cup.

    Walters has been Winnipeg's GM since 2013, with the franchise amassing a 98-72 regular-season record during his tenure.

    The Blue Bombers have registered double-digit victories the last seven seasons under head coach Mike O'Shea and won two Grey Cups (2019, '21).

    Walters played seven CFL seasons as a defensive back with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, winning a Grey Cup with the club in 1999.

    Following his CFL career, Walters got into coaching at Guelph, his alma mater.

    Walters served as the Gryphons defensive co-ordinator (2004-05) before becoming the head coach (2006-09).

    Walters joined the Blue Bombers in 2010 as their special-teams co-ordinator, a post he led through 2012.

