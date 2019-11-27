Generator worth $60K among items found from construction site theft: police
Police recovered several items from a theft in the 200 block of Hamilton Ave. (File Image)
WINNIPEG -- Police said they found a generator worth $60,000, one of several items stolen early Tuesday morning from a construction site in the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue.
Winnipeg police said the major crimes unit investigated the theft and found the stolen generator outside a home in the 700 block of Vimy Road.
Other property missing from the site was also discovered, along with a piece of equipment taken from an unrelated construction site in May of 2017.
Police have charged 51-year-old Ronald Scott Jensen of Winnipeg with break, enter and theft and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.
He was held in custody.
A 43-year-old Winnipeg woman is also charged with break enter and theft.
She was released on a promise to appear.
None of the charges has been tested in court.