WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for the month of May.

What getting a haircut in Manitoba will be like starting Monday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been plenty of viral photos demonstrating people's at-home haircut flubs. The trend, however, will soon be coming to an end. Published on May 3.

These Winnipeg restaurants closing permanently due to COVID-19

The province announced its phase two draft plan for reopening this week, and restaurants may be able to reopen at 50 per cent capacity. But for some local eateries, it's too little, too late. Published on May 23.

'Might as well jump right in': Manitobans return to malls and restaurants on reopening day

After a two month lockdown that transformed daily life and crippled businesses, Manitoba has begun to slowly reopen. On Monday, the province started easing some of the restrictions put in place to protect against COVID-19. Published on May 4.

What shoppers can expect at Winnipeg malls on Monday's reopening

The first phase of Manitoba's reopening plan begins on Monday, and retail stores and malls are some of the businesses that have been permitted to reopen. Published on May 3.

Walmart employee in Winnipeg tested positive for COVID-19: health officials

Manitoba health officials said a COVID-19 case announced on Monday was an employee who worked at a Winnipeg Walmart. Published on May 19.