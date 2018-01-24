A 12-year-old Winnipeg girl hit with flying debris from a vehicle collision has the proof she needs to receive benefits through Manitoba Public Insurance, according to her mother.

Last Thursday afternoon Jordyn Snyder was standing at the corner of Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue when she saw two vehicles collide. She said a piece of metal hit her in head, which may have caused a concussion.

The family said the drivers involved did not report the collision and police did not attend the scene. On Monday Snyder and Folk spoke to CTV News in the hopes of gathering photos and videos from the public to prove to MPI the collision took place in the hopes of receiving benefits like home care.

READ MORE: Family of child hit by flying metal looking for proof of collision

Shannon Folk said Wednesday that MPI will now do an occupational therapy evaluation, and told her it doesn’t think there will be a problem getting coverage for her daughter.

Folk said several people came forward and provided a description of the vehicles involved in the collision.

“I’m just thankful to everyone who sent well wishes and prayers to Jordyn, and relieved MPI is considering further coverage,” said Folk.

She said as of Tuesday evening, the drivers had still not come forward.

Folk said MPI is already covering Snyder’s prescriptions and physio. She said once MPI evaluates her, she could eligible for additional benefits like personal care which would help her get dressed, shower and prepare meals.

MPI said it’s not handling the claim any different than any other claim. It said it gets thousands of bodily injury claims every year.

“This is a completely new experience for the mother and the daughter, but it’s business as usual for us,” said MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley.

He said once the collision is confirmed the injured party is entitled to receive benefits.