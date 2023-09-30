Giroux impresses in leading Senators to 3-1 win over Jets
OTTAWA -- With the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets hitting the halfway mark of the NHL pre-season, time is running short for players to make an impression.
The Senators improved to 3-1-0 following their 3-1 win over the Jets Friday night, and there was enough for coach D.J. Smith to like.
Claude Giroux's second period goal held up as the winner and Vladimir Tarasenko had an empty-net goal, but both of them were already counted on to score goals.
Seeing Roby Jarventie pick up his second of the pre-season and watching goaltender Kevin Mandolese stop all 19 shots he faced, and Leevi Merilainen giving up one goal on 16 shots, was more likely to catch Smith's attention.
"I thought Roby was good," said Smith. "Continues to score, makes plays and he's checking away from the puck and you don't see him on the ice for a ton against, at this point."
He also commented on how good both goalies played.
What Smith didn't like was how many chances the Jets had in the third period when Ottawa held a one-goal lead.
"I thought there were some good efforts by some guys and some really bad puck decisions by some other guys," said Smith. "It's exhibition, but you can't give up those kinds of chances in the third period and expect to win when the games count."
Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness knew this would likely be a tough challenge for his team after travelling to the nation's capital earlier in the day.
"It's a tough day to fly here from Winnipeg and you lose the hour and you get off the plane and go play," said the Jets coach. "I was very happy with the effort of the guys. We knew it was going to take a period to get our legs underneath us, but after we got skating I thought we did a lot of good things."
Jansen Harkins had the lone goal for the Jets, while Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves.
The challenge for the Jets was evident in the first period as Ottawa dominated much of the play allowing the trio of Giroux, Tim Stutzle and Tarasenko to create a number of chances.
The pace picked up in the second and it was the Jets who opened the scoring two minutes in.
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a great chance, but shot just wide. He managed to get his own rebound off the back boards and fed Harkins out front for his second of the pre-season.
It wasn't a great look for the Senators young Lassi Thomson who got caught out front, but Smith said it's something he needs to learn from.
"Have a short memory," said Smith. "He's a young kid and it won't be the last time so just keep getting better."
Ottawa didn't take long to tie the game. Just 30 seconds later Jarventie came down the wing and put a shot off his backhand that beat Brossoit short side.
"I just tried to get it on net and it was lucky it went in," admitted Jarventie. "As offensive players it's always nice to score goals, especially in an NHL jersey. It's a pre-season game, but it's a dream come true to score goals in here and I hope to get more of them."
With 18.3 seconds remaining in the period Harkins had a turnover just inside his own blue line allowing Giroux to walk in and roof it over Brossoit.
"Obviously, it was the wrong place to give it to the wrong player, but that's hockey," said Harkins. "You're going to make mistakes and we tried to bounce back in the third and I think we put some good pressure on in the third and had a couple good chances myself."
Harkins is just one of many Jets fighting to be an NHL regular and knows he can't get hung up on mistakes, but also knows he needs to leave an impression, and preferably a good one.
"I think there's lots of urgency," admitted Harkins. "That's kind of been my focus, at least from the start of camp. Every time you step on the ice, practice, games, it's going to be your opportunity to make something happen."
Bowness wouldn't provide a timeline for when he would reduce his numbers and just said "soon."
Following the game the Senators assigned a number of players to their American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville and placed four players on waivers including Thompson, as well as Dillon Heatherington, Josh Currie and Garrett Pilon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
WATCH LIVE 'Stories of resilience and survival': Indigenous-led tourism is one way to support communities in Canada
A growing number of businesses popping up across Canada are offering unique experiences that invite tourists to dive into the history, language and culture of Indigenous communities.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government says
An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region's militants to disarm, the Armenian government said Saturday.
Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regions as drones attack overnight
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday insisted that the residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed a year ago 'made their choice -- to be with their Fatherland.'
What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?
The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples. But do those promises line up with what communities on the ground really want and need, or reflect their diversity?
Canada’s greenhouse gas emission up 2.1 per cent from last year due to oil and gas production, cold winter: report
New data from the Canadian Climate Institute shows that emissions from the oil and gas industry and buildings continued to climb in the previous year, undercutting Canada's overall emissions reduction progress.
When Kula needed water to stop wildfire, it got a trickle. Many other U.S. cities are also vulnerable
Hours before devastating fires scorched the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, Kyle Ellison labored to save his rental house in Kula, a rural mountain town 24 miles away, from a different blaze.
The Dianne Feinstein they knew: Women of the Senate remember a tireless fighter and a true friend
When Washington Sen. Patty Murray received a call early Friday morning that Sen. Dianne Feinstein had died, she immediately started calling her fellow female senators.
Regina
-
Riders lose fourth straight to Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
-
Sask. premier committed to expedite plans to force pronoun policy into law
Amid cries of support and criticism, the Saskatchewan government stays committed to expediting its plans to force a pronoun policy into law.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 'Stories of resilience and survival': Indigenous-led tourism is one way to support communities in Canada
A growing number of businesses popping up across Canada are offering unique experiences that invite tourists to dive into the history, language and culture of Indigenous communities.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.
-
Riders lose fourth straight to Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
-
Sask. premier committed to expedite plans to force pronoun policy into law
Amid cries of support and criticism, the Saskatchewan government stays committed to expediting its plans to force a pronoun policy into law.
Northern Ontario
-
Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
North Bay victim left unconscious in hammer attack
One person has been charged following a vicious attack in North Bay earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Malone scores in OT as Oilers rally to beat Flames 2-1
Jack Campbell and Dylan Holloway entered this NHL season with something to prove and both of them delivered on Friday.
-
2 pickup trucks collide, closing Highway 63 near Suncor North Gate
Two pickup trucks collided on Highway 63 early Saturday morning near the Suncor North Gate.
-
W5
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Toronto
-
Motorcyclist in hospital following afternoon crash in Etobicoke
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with another vehicle in Etobicoke.
-
Driver of dirt bike in life-threatening condition after head-on collision with pickup truck in Toronto
The driver of a dirt bike was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night following a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Toronto.
-
Summer-like surge of heat expected in Toronto area Sunday
Despite this being the first full week of fall, the Greater Toronto Area is in for a gorgeous weekend of summer-like weather heading into October. A high of 22 C is expected Friday, with mainly sunny conditions.
Calgary
-
Residential school survivor calling on people to 'learn' on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
To help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, St. Francis High School unveiled a 15-foot Indigenous art piece on Friday.
-
Malone scores in OT as Oilers rally to beat Flames 2-1
Jack Campbell and Dylan Holloway entered this NHL season with something to prove and both of them delivered on Friday.
-
Dog attack leaves pregnant woman injured and her dog dead; city scant on details
What started as a routine walk with her dog in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle on Sept. 17 quickly turned into an ordeal Aman Lamoureux will never forget.
Montreal
-
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
-
Opioid crisis: Quebec wants to join B.C. in class-action against pharmaceutical companies
The Quebec government intends to table a bill in the coming days to join the class action lawsuit brought by B.C. against dozens of pharmaceutical companies accused of trivializing the harmful effects of opioids.
-
STM special constables to carry gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence in metro
The Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) is equipping special metro constables with a gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence. The irritant would be used "as a last resort in cases where safety is at stake," said an STM spokesperson in a statement Friday.
Ottawa
-
Events happening in Ottawa this weekend for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday and Saturday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Here's how much longer this summerlike weather in Ottawa is expected to last
The calendar says it's the last day of September, but the weather forecast feels much more like summer.
-
Complaints about reckless motorcycle driver 'not in vain' police say as arrest announced
Police in western Quebec say complaints about a reckless driver on a motorcycle in Cantley were not in vain, because the individual has been arrested.
Atlantic
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
International student determined to get her life back despite facing homelessness and losing leg
Every homeless person has a different story, no matter where they come from, and that is no different for Dianne Munnings from the Bahamas.
-
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s research team studying the effect of cannabis on teens
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Mental Health Department’s research team is conducting a study which delves into the impacts of cannabis use on youth between the ages of 15 and 16-years old.
Kitchener
-
Here's what's happening around Waterloo Region for Truth and Reconciliation Day
A number of events are being organized around Waterloo Region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday Sept. 30.
-
'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
-
Grand River Transit bus featuring work from Indigenous artist hits the road
A special Grand River Transit bus has hit the road.
Vancouver
-
Deceased doctor remembered as having 'positive impact' in emergency room, courtroom
According to police, Dr. Tracy Pickett, 55, was reported missing on Wednesday, prompting a large search at Pacific Spirit Regional Park. Her remains were discovered Thursday evening.
-
What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?
The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples. But do those promises line up with what communities on the ground really want and need, or reflect their diversity?
-
Legal challenge to Vancouver's agreement to provide services to Squamish development rejected
The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a neighbourhood association's attempt to stop the City of Vancouver from providing services to the massive Senakw development currently under construction at the south end of the Burrard Bridge.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. tech holding company Tiny buys majority stake in film review platform Letterboxd
Tech holding company Tiny Ltd. says it's buying a majority stake in movie review platform Letterboxd. Victoria, B.C.-based Tiny has not shared what it will pay for the 60 per cent stake it will take in the film diary and rating website.
-
'It's beyond inappropriate': B.C. Green leader calls out Alberta 'war room' attacks on Nanaimo
B.C.'s Green Party leader is dismayed Alberta's fossil fuel “war room” is targeting Nanaimo for phasing out natural gas hookups.
-
Nisga'a Nation celebrates return of totem after it was taken almost a century ago
The return of a memorial totem pole to a remote community in northwestern B.C. nearly 100 years after it was taken allows the Nisga'a Nation to reach back for old values of respect, helping to chart a new path of reconciliation, the nation's president says.