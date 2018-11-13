

Kayla Rosen, , CTV Winnipeg





Get into the spirit of giving this season, while also getting a jumpstart on your holiday gift-buying at a number of shopping events that help to give back.

Here’s a list of where Winnipeggers can go if they want to shop for a good cause:

1. On Saturday, Nov. 17 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. St. Vital Centre will hold its ninth annual Behind Closed Doors event, where attendees will have access to deals, discounts and prizes, while also raising money for charities through ticket sales.

This year the mall has partnered with a number of charities including the Health Sciences Centre Foundation and Special Olympics Manitoba. A full list of the charities can be found on St. Vital Centre’s website.

Advance tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at the customer service desk at the St. Vital Centre until 6 p.m. on Saturday or at the participating charities.

2. The Craig Street Cats Annual Winter Craft Show offers handmade items created by artisans, baked goods and cat gifts all in the name of raising money for the organization’s feral cat management program and kitten rescue.

The fundraiser takes place on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viscount Gort Hotel and will also feature a raffle and live entertainment.

3. On Saturday, Dec. 15, Rise Above is holding its first annual Handmade Holiday Sale, which will feature dozens of local crafters. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 420 Corydon Ave and will support Rise Above Bursaries for Single Parents.

Admission is $2 and parking is available.

4. The Winnipeg Humane Society is hosting its seventh annual Paws for the Season Craft and Bake Sale on Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Joyce Gauthier Behaviour and Training Centre. The craft and bake sale will feature 31 tables from various local crafters, as well as baked goods made by volunteers and staff members. Attendees can also bring, or purchase a gift at the gift shop, for animals who will be at the shelter over the holidays.

All proceeds from the event, as well as from the gift shop, go towards the care of Humane Society animals.