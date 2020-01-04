WINNIPEG -- If you are still looking for a place to take your Christmas tree then Aurora Farm might be the place for you.

The farm is collecting trees so they can be fed to the goats.

"It's really good for their system and it's a really exciting treat this time of year when there is not much fresh green stuff available to them," said Aynsleigh Kerchak, general manager at Aurora Farms.

Not only are the trees a good treat for goats but they are also actually good for the animals to eat.

"Pine needles are also a natural de-wormer, so it can kind of clears out their system from any parasites."

Kerchak said there is no timeline for when people can drop off trees, as long as they are still green they are good to go.

Aurora Farms is south of the perimeter at 4265 Waverley St., and Kerchak said its best if people drop off the trees on weekends between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As an added bonus, people can then stay and hang out with the animals for a bit.