

CTV Winnipeg





Giving birth and lung and heart problems were among the most common reasons for hospitalization in Manitoba last year, according to a new study from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

The data looks at hospital stays between 2017 and 2018 across Canada.

It found the top five reasons for hospitalization in Manitoba were giving birth, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchitis, pneumonia, heart failure, and convalescence.

Across Canada, the results were similar. The top five reasons for hospitalization was giving birth, COPD and bronchitis, heart attack, pneumonia, and heart failure.

The top five reasons for surgery in Manitoba were c-section delivery, knee replacement, hip replacement, fracture repair, and gall bladder removal.

Across Canada, the results were almost identical, although the fifth most common inpatient surgery was coronary artery angioplasty.

The study also shows hospitalization rates across Canada have dropped to the lowest rates since 2013.

The average length of stay between 2017 and 2018 is 6.8 days, which is lower than the previous years.

CIHI is an independent, not-for-profit orgnization that provides information on Canada’s health systems and the health of Canadians.