

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Following a Black Friday and Cyber Monday full of sales, stores and spending, Giving Tuesday provides consumers the opportunity to use their money for something different.

Giving Tuesday, which falls annually on the Tuesday after American Thanksgiving, is a day dedicated to charity and volunteering that marks the beginning of the season of giving.

Here are just some of the many ways Manitobans can contribute on Giving Tuesday and beyond:

1. Mealshare – Mealshare is a program that’s working to end youth hunger by partnering with restaurants who feature ‘Mealshare items’ on their menu. If a customer orders one of these items, they get their meal and a healthy meal is also given to a youth in need. To order a meal or donate to the organization, go to: https://mealshare.ca/en/

2. United Way Winnipeg – United Way Winnipeg is a non-profit organization that aims to improve Winnipeg communities by supporting agencies and programs in the city. Some of the programs the organization donates to help people out of poverty, find affordable housing for those in need, and provide safe space for kids after school. To donate to United Way Winnipeg, go to: https://unitedwaywinnipeg.ca/

3. Winnipeg Harvest – Winnipeg Harvest is a non-profit, community based organization that collects food to share with those in need and offers training opportunities to help people out of poverty. The food bank is always looking for food donations, volunteers and money to help give food to hungry people and families. To give back to Winnipeg Harvest, go to: https://winnipegharvest.org/about/

4. The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba – The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba works to ensure that kids treated at the Children’s Hospital at HSC Winnipeg receive the best possible care. Donating money to the foundation on Giving Tuesday helps to create a new heart centre and every dollar up to $30,000 will be tripled by an anonymous donor. To donate to CHF Manitoba, visit: https://goodbear.ca/

5. Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba – Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba provides a place for rural Manitobans or out-of-province families to stay if they have a child receiving treatment at a hospital nearby. They also have a 3500-square-foot room, which features a napping lounge and three sleeping rooms, at the HSC Children’s Hospital, so families have a place to relax, while also remaining close to a child undergoing treatment. To donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba, go to: https://www.rmhcmanitoba.org/

6. Canadian Blood Services Winnipeg – Canadian Blood Services Winnipeg is always welcoming new and returning donors wanting to give blood. The organization manages the supply of blood products for all provinces and territories, except Quebec, which can be impacted by factors such as weather, holidays and tragic events. To book an appointment to donate blood, visit: https://blood.ca/en

7. Winnipeg Humane Society – The Winnipeg Humane Society is an organization dedicated to protecting animals. According to its website, it is the oldest animal shelter in the province and it’s funded mostly through donations and events. To give back to the Winnipeg Humane Society this Giving Tuesday or if you are interested in adopting a pet, go to: https://www.winnipeghumanesociety.ca/

8. Manitoba’s Hospitals - Many of the hospitals in Manitoba have foundations that help to fund health care, as well as research. From Grace Hospital to the St. Boniface Hospital, the following are some of the hospital foundations that you can donate to on Giving Tuesday: Grace Hospital Foundation, Health Sciences Centre Foundation, St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, Misericordia Health Centre Foundation, Seven Oaks General Hospital Foundation and the Riverview Health Centre Foundation.

9. Siloam Mission – Siloam Mission provides meals, clothes and services to those experiencing homelessness and poverty in Winnipeg. It serves hundreds of people every day, free of charge and without discrimination. To donate to Siloam Mission go to: https://www.siloam.ca/

10. Find charities in your area – To find other organizations in your neighbourhood to donate to on Giving Tuesday, visit: https://givingtuesday.ca/partner-map?query=salvation+army&city_name=Winnipeg&province=MB