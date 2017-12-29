

CTV Winnipeg





Molson Coors Canada has recalled collectible glasses sold or given away in cases of their beer.

The limited edition glasses have NHL team logos on them and are 20 ounces, or 568 millilitres in size. They also have the Molson Canadian logo, NHL year (1917-2017) logo, and one of eight NHL team logos on them. The glasses came with or in select cases of Molson Canadian beer.

There have been 11 reports of the glasses breaking while being washed by hand in Canada, resulting in eight injuries.

The identification number on the product is RA-65524.

Glasses with these team logos on them are affected:

Boston Bruins

Chicago Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Montreal Canadiens

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs

About 215,000 of the glasses were sold in Canada between September and December of 2017