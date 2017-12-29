Featured
Glasses given away with beer recalled due to risk of breaking
The limited edition glasses have NHL team logos on them and are 20 ounces, or 568 millilitres in size. (Source: Health Canada)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 12:29PM CST
Molson Coors Canada has recalled collectible glasses sold or given away in cases of their beer.
The limited edition glasses have NHL team logos on them and are 20 ounces, or 568 millilitres in size. They also have the Molson Canadian logo, NHL year (1917-2017) logo, and one of eight NHL team logos on them. The glasses came with or in select cases of Molson Canadian beer.
There have been 11 reports of the glasses breaking while being washed by hand in Canada, resulting in eight injuries.
The identification number on the product is RA-65524.
Glasses with these team logos on them are affected:
- Boston Bruins
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Detroit Red Wings
- Edmonton Oilers
- Montreal Canadiens
- New York Rangers
- Ottawa Senators
- Toronto Maple Leafs
About 215,000 of the glasses were sold in Canada between September and December of 2017