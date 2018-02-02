

CTV Winnipeg





Ventura has partnered with the University of Manitoba’s Indian Students’ Association to raise money for a student who was attacked and robbed last week at a bus stop in Winnipeg.

The 17-year-old exchange student from India had only been in Winnipeg a few weeks when police found him last Tuesday with serious upper body injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital, but sustains some injuries.

According to a press release from Ventura, the student, who wants to remain anonymous, is in need of money, but won’t be able to work for a while due to his injuries. The Indian Students’ Association and Ventura have teamed up to raise money to help while he heals.

“We can’t change what happened in the past, but we can change his future. We have been told money is tight for him and his biggest concern is that he can’t work in the condition he is in. So, we are going to try and help him alleviate some of those stresses to help him feel better about choosing Winnipeg for his education.” said Tim Comack, vice president of Ventura Land Company Inc., in a press release.

Ventura and the Indian Students’ Association have started a GoFundMe. The goal is to raise $5,000.

Some of the proceeds are going to the Indian Students’ Association, who will use the money to help international students at the university.