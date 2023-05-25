'Going to skyrocket': Community organizations running low on naloxone kits
Community organizations handing out naloxone kits say they are running low, but the province says the issue isn't because of access to the drug.
The province told CTV News it is transitioning to a new supplier for the kits and the back orders have to do with a brief supply issue which has delayed shipping.
Oliver Munroe and his partner make sure to always carry naloxone.
"It could be anywhere, Polo Park, St. Vital. Something is going to happen and you're there to respond really quickly, because we know how it is when people (overdose)," said Munroe.
Naloxone is used to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, but Munroe said it has been hard to find lately.
"We phoned everywhere, different places. We Googled it to see where they are free."
Resource Assistance for Youth (RAY) typically gets 400 kits to give out for free each month. At the moment, they have about 60 left.
Breda Vosters, the director of grants and information for RAY, said the organization is rationing because its next order from the province's take-home naloxone program isn't expected until next week or the week after.
"But we can go through 60 kits in a day. So what that means for us is that we are going to hit a point where we can't supply anymore of these kits and what that means for substance users is that their risk of deadly overdose is going to skyrocket," said Vosters.
Vosters said RAY isn't the only community group that is short, noting summer is a time where drug use is up.
"There is no bad time for a shortage in supply, but now is a very bad time."
In a statement to CTV News, the province said there is no shortage of naloxone itself, but there is procurement and supply chain issues with different components of the kit.
"Manitoba Health is expecting supply to start arriving this week and over the next several weeks to help fulfil any back orders and anticipated future orders," a spokesperson said in an email.
Vosters said RAY relies on the provincial program, but would also like to see more action on overdose prevention like safe injection sites and clean supply.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
What to know about natural health products as Canada ponders new regulations
Senators in Canada are deliberating new regulations that would mandate closer monitoring of side effects of 'natural health products.' Here's what you need to know about these products, the risks associated, and the proposed regulations.
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Bridging opposite views and finding humility: Rabbi shares message on Shavuot
The first night of the Jewish holiday Shavuot begins Thursday, and one Canadian rabbi says the holiday carries a universal message about humility and bridging opposite views.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Eccles step stool and The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 boxes recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled Eccles step stools due to a fall hazard and The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards due to a laceration hazard.
Regina
-
Canadian Tire security guard charged with assaulting a customer in Regina
A security guard working at Canadian Tire has been charged with assault following an altercation with a customer.
-
Regina daycare closure leaves parents scrambling for child care
Parents who depend on a Regina daycare say they've been forced to scour the city for new child care spots with little notice.
-
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators accused of bigotry over email circulated online
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division is facing accusations of bigotry after a screenshot of an email purported to be from the superintendent circulated widely online Thursday.
-
Saskatoon teacher on bicycle dies in fatal cement truck collision
A Saskatoon teacher died in a collision involving a cement truck late Wednesday afternoon..
-
Federal minister announces $7.6 million for Sask. business and training programs
Federal Minister Dan Vandal was in Saskatoon today announcing more than $7.6 million in funding for businesses and training programs in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins residents say homeless shelter needs to be relocated
Timmins resident Robert Boucher has started a Facebook group calling for the Living Space homeless shelter to be moved out of a residential area.
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
-
Making an old diamond mine shine again
The De Beers group opened a $2 billion diamond mine in Ontario's far north in 2008 and wrapped up production in 2019.
Edmonton
-
'This is not Fort Mac, this is not Slave Lake': Chief outlines challenges of rebuilding Fox Lake after wildfire
More than 100 homes and 200 structures have been destroyed by fire in the community of Fox Lake.
-
'Such is life': Ukrainian newcomer released from hospital, staying positive after random stabbing
Ukrainian newcomer Ivan Pylypchuck isn't one to hold a grudge - even after literally being stabbed in the back.
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
Toronto
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
'Economic reason to be concerned': Toronto's downtown recovery still stalled compared to other cities
In Part 2 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto examines the state of the core post-pandemic—and how it has fared in its attempt to bounce back.
-
Police lay no charges against former Unifor head Jerry Dias in alleged bribery case
Former Unifor president Jerry Dias was not charged as the result of an investigation launched last year into allegations that the longtime union leader accepted a bribe, Toronto police said Thursday.
Calgary
-
NDP inches ahead in Calgary, but new poll suggests it may not be enough
Just days before Albertans head to the polls, new research suggests Rachel Notley's NDP holds a modest edge in battleground Calgary.
-
Back with a bang! Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks
It looks like Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks after all.
-
'A little bit harsh': Fee increases for residential parking permits not sitting well with Calgarians
Calgarians living in residential parking zones are starting to hear tell of the new pay structure awaiting them when their current permits with the city expire.
Montreal
-
Major fire at heritage building in downtown Montreal
Firefighters were called to a major fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon. The five-alarm fire is at the former monastère du Bon-Pasteur, a building in the Ville-Marie borough that was built in 1846 at the corner of Sherbrooke and de Bullion streets.
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
-
New surgery approach at Montreal Children's Hospital cuts recovery times, opioid use
Surgeons at the Montreal Children's Hospital have started using a new approach to help young patients recover from surgery that has already led to shorter hospital stays and fewer opioid prescriptions. The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) model is an approach that puts the full recovery of the patient at the centre of any procedure.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival
The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
Four trucks pulled off Kingston, Ont. roads during safety blitz
A safety blitz in the Kingston area on Thursday pulled several heavy trucks off the road with some major problems.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
-
Murphy's Logic: Assuring the protection of our democracy is PM Trudeau's job
OPINION: Steve Murphy shares his thoughts on the fallout of the decision not to call a public inquiry into alleged foreign interference.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge woman reaches the top of Mount Everest
A Cambridge woman is climbing Mount Everest, as her husband is back home cheering her on.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener
A person in critical condition has been airlifted to an out-of-region hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener.
-
Gas prices climb 10 cents a litre overnight in K-W
The average cost of regular gas has gone up by as much as 10 cents per litre overnight in Kitchener-Waterloo and experts expect it could go even higher.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier defends housing policies at town hall
Premier David Eby took part in a town hall Thursday, fielding questions about everything from crime, to disability rates and childcare. But the crowd also wanted answers on housing.
-
B.C. man charged for allegedly 3D-printing guns
A 33-year-old man from Aldergrove, B.C., is facing drug and firearms charges, and the province's anti-gang police unit alleges he was involved in the 3D printing of guns.
-
How to spend the last weekend of May in Vancouver: Check out these 8 unique events
There’s just three weeks left to enjoy spring in Vancouver before the official start of summer. A variety of events—from farmers' market meetups to nostalgic movie marathons—are scheduled for the last weekend of May, providing locals with plenty of opportunities to connect and celebrate.
Vancouver Island
-
Police give all clear after intruder situation in Langford
Mounties have reopened streets in a rural area north of Langford after police responded to a report of an intruder entering someone's home on Thursday afternoon.
-
Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.
-
Eby close to calling byelections in ridings once held by former premier, minister
Premier David Eby says British Columbia's legislature will have two new members this fall after he calls byelections in vacant ridings once held by former premier John Horgan and cabinet minister Melanie Mark.