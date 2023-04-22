Golden Knights spoil Jets spirited comeback with 5-4 win in double OT

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his game tying goal against the Vegas Golden Knights late in third period of NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his game tying goal against the Vegas Golden Knights late in third period of NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island