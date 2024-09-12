WINNIPEG
    • Goldeyes secure spot in league championship

    The Winnipeg Goldeyes celebrate winning the western championship with a snapshot. (Winnipeg Goldeyes/X) The Winnipeg Goldeyes celebrate winning the western championship with a snapshot. (Winnipeg Goldeyes/X)
    The Winnipeg Goldeyes are heading to the American Association of Professional Baseball finals.

    It was sink or swim for the Winnipeg Goldeyes Thursday night. The fish needed to win the final match of a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks for the western championship title.

     The evening’s 3-1 win for the Goldeyes propelled them towards the Wolff Cup matchup.

    Winnipeg will take on the Kane Country Cougars in a five-game series for series cup.

    The first match will be played Saturday in Illinois.

