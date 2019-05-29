The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed Winnipeg native and rookie left-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson.

Johnson is expected to make his professional debut Wednesday as the Goldeyes’ starting pitcher in game two of a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Shaw Park.

Johnson recently finished his college career at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas, where he was 13-2 with a 2.54 ERA in 16 starts as a senior.

Johnson struck out 117 and walked 39 in 106.1 innings for the Lubbock Christian Chaparrals, and was voted the Heartland Conference’s 2019 Pitcher of the Year.

Johnson becomes the first Winnipeg-born Goldeyes’ player since right-handed pitcher Donnie Smith’s final season with the club in 2006.