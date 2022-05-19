Goldeyes sweep Canaries with dominant win in series finale

Roughly 12 hours after winning back-to-back games against the Sioux Falls Canaries in a double-header, the Goldeyes completed the sweep of Sioux Falls routing them 10-1 on Thursday.

With students from numerous schools in the area filling Shaw Park for the matinee matchup, the Goldeyes overcame an early 1-0 deficit, batting in seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Reggie Pruitt Jr. over the left centre field wall after two runs had already scored. Pruitt Jr.’s first home run of the year gave Winnipeg the 7-1 lead and essentially put the game away with a single swing.

Winnipeg extended its lead in the second inning on a solo shot to left field from Eric Rivera, his second home run of the season.

RJ Martinez earned the win in his first professional start, going six innings, giving up three hits and striking out three batters, giving up just one unearned run in his Goldeyes debut.

He got more insurance in the bottom half of the sixth inning on a single to right field from Ian Sangdal which scored Raul Navarro for the Goldeyes. An error by Canaries catcher Shamoy Christopher on the ensuing throw from right field where he mishandled the catch allowed Eric Rivera to score a second run for Winnipeg, which would be the final run of the game.

Angel Ventura was tagged with the loss after five innings pitched for the canaries, allowing eight earned runs on nine Goldeyes hits.

The Goldeyes wrap up their season-opening home stand with four wins and two losses, taking an early lead in the American Association West division standings.

Winnipeg hits the road for the first time this season, a 10-game trip beginning with their first visit to Lake County to play the expansion Dock Hounds on Friday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.