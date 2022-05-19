Goldeyes sweep Canaries with dominant win in series finale
Roughly 12 hours after winning back-to-back games against the Sioux Falls Canaries in a double-header, the Goldeyes completed the sweep of Sioux Falls routing them 10-1 on Thursday.
With students from numerous schools in the area filling Shaw Park for the matinee matchup, the Goldeyes overcame an early 1-0 deficit, batting in seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Reggie Pruitt Jr. over the left centre field wall after two runs had already scored. Pruitt Jr.’s first home run of the year gave Winnipeg the 7-1 lead and essentially put the game away with a single swing.
Winnipeg extended its lead in the second inning on a solo shot to left field from Eric Rivera, his second home run of the season.
RJ Martinez earned the win in his first professional start, going six innings, giving up three hits and striking out three batters, giving up just one unearned run in his Goldeyes debut.
He got more insurance in the bottom half of the sixth inning on a single to right field from Ian Sangdal which scored Raul Navarro for the Goldeyes. An error by Canaries catcher Shamoy Christopher on the ensuing throw from right field where he mishandled the catch allowed Eric Rivera to score a second run for Winnipeg, which would be the final run of the game.
Angel Ventura was tagged with the loss after five innings pitched for the canaries, allowing eight earned runs on nine Goldeyes hits.
The Goldeyes wrap up their season-opening home stand with four wins and two losses, taking an early lead in the American Association West division standings.
Winnipeg hits the road for the first time this season, a 10-game trip beginning with their first visit to Lake County to play the expansion Dock Hounds on Friday night.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Abortion accessibility in Canada: The Catholic hospital conflict
A leaked draft showing that the U.S Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has sparked debate in Canada, including whether Catholic hospitals can impede your access to abortion.
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
Parents with allergic babies struggling amid formula shortage, Sask. mother says
Saskatchewan’s Nakaylia Tudway-Cains is one of many mothers in Canada feeling the strain of the ongoing baby formula shortage, and she says she's now paying $400 a month for special over-the-counter formula she needs for her allergic son.
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
Regina
-
Sask. premier calls Jason Kenney's resignation a 'loss'
Saskatchewan’s premier says Jason Kenney’s resignation from his post in Alberta is a “loss.”
-
22 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.
There were 22 more COVID-19 related deaths for the week of May 8-14 along with 465 new laboratory confirmed cases, according to the latest update from the Saskatchewan government.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin
NDP Leader Ryan Meili announced he is resigning from his position as MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin.
Saskatoon
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Saskatoon check-stop blitz sees 16 drivers nabbed for impaired driving
Sixteen drivers were taken off the road for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Saskatoon on Wednesday night, Saskatoon police say.
-
'I couldn't sleep': Sask. couple celebrates $100,000 lotto win
For two weeks, a Meadow Lake couple had no idea they were in possession of a lottery ticket worth $100,000.
Northern Ontario
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders sick with COVID-19
As Ontario's election date approaches, two of the province’s four main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
A closer look at candidates running in Nickel Belt
Six candidates are running to be the next MPP for Nickel Belt, a large riding that spans Foleyet to French River.
-
Supervisor of women's shelter near Blind River charged with fraud
Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma have charged the supervisor of the Mississauga First Nation Women's Shelter with fraud and breach of trust.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
'Immediate crisis': EPS chief rushing more officers into downtown Edmonton
After outlining a violent 24 hours in downtown Edmonton, the city's police chief promised Thursday to scramble more officers into the core faster than previously planned.
-
2 men killed in separate Chinatown attacks, man in custody: EPS
Two men are dead after separate attacks in Chinatown on Wednesday, police said a day later.
Toronto
-
Here's one way travellers are avoiding the massive delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport have seen passengers waiting on tarmacs and in long lines, and some travelers are now deciding to reroute their plans.
-
Health officials discover nearly 1,000 cases of new COVID-19 subvariant in Ontario
Nearly 1,000 cases of a new Omicron COVID-19 subvariant dubbed 'BA.2.20' have been detected in Ontario, health officials say.
-
Ontario woman who hasn’t driven in 10 years said she received licence plate refund
An Ontario woman who hung up her vanity licence plate 10 years ago when she stopped driving said she was confused when she received a licence plate sticker refund cheque in the mail.
Calgary
-
Victim of 'random attack' on CTrain recovering in hospital
A 25-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges in connection with a random stabbing that took place on a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
2 dogs injured by shotgun in Wheatland County, Alta.
Strathmore RCMP say they're looking for details about an incident where two dogs that had wandered away from their rural homestead were shot and injured.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Legal community concerned about access to justice rights under Quebec's Bill 96
After protests in CEGEPs, health care and in the business world, the legal community is now expressing concerns about Bill 96.
-
Doctors on Quebec monkeypox frontline: 'I had never heard of this disease 24 hours ago'
Health-care professionals at the forefront of containing monkeypox’s possible arrival in Montreal say it’s too early to know just how far the virus has spread.
Ottawa
-
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
-
OC Transpo user says he was fired from two jobs because of cancelled and late buses
OC Transpo rider Max Well says he has lost two jobs after showing up to work late due to late or cancelled bus trips.
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Atlantic
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
Kitchener
-
Nearly 70 people displaced by fire at Hanover, Ont. rooming house
Nearly 70 people are getting emergency community support after fire ripped through a building in downtown Hanover, Ont.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Truck v. Bridge: Recent incidents causing concern
There has been a number local of incidents where trucks have hit bridges within the span of just over a week and it is causing concerns for driving instructors, community members and police.
Vancouver
-
Kidnapping by gunpoint: 2 enter guilty pleas in case that led to victim's rescue by police
Half of the people alleged to have been involved in a kidnapping incident that began in Richmond and ended with the victim's rescue in Vancouver have admitted to their roles in the 2021 incident.
-
Fewer COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week as 6th wave shows signs of receding
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined since last week, but remains elevated compared to where it was when the province first switched to weekly reporting of pandemic data.
-
'Can never happen again': Political reaction to court ruling in B.C. legislature spending scandal
The legislative spending scandal started with a moment many won't soon forget: The top official, who was supposed to be appointed for life, being escorted out of the building and placed on administrative leave.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties cleared of wrongdoing in Nanaimo man's death
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the RCMP of any wrongdoing in the death of a man in Nanaimo, B.C., last month.
-
Province to reveal business case for new Royal B.C. Museum
The British Columbia government says it will release its business case for a new Royal B.C. Museum next week in response to concerns about the province's $789-million plan.
-
Car travelling 185 km/h on Malahat impounded: RCMP
Two drivers were slapped with temporary driving bans and had their vehicles impounded for seven days after they were spotted speeding excessively on the Malahat highway, according to RCMP.