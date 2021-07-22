WINNIPEG -- Baseball will be coming back to Winnipeg at the beginning of August.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced on Thursday the team has been given permission to return to Shaw Park, pending a final review.

This means the Goldeyes would be able to take the field on Aug. 3, which would be the team's official home opener.

"The Winnipeg Goldeyes are ecstatic to finally return home," said Sam Katz, the owner of the Goldeyes, in a news release.

"We are grateful to the government and health authorities for allowing us a path to host games at Shaw Park. We are especially excited for our loyal fans that will finally be able to attend a Goldeyes game for the first time in almost two years."

The last time Winnipeg's baseball team played a home game in the city was Sept. 2, 2019.

With the team's return, 20 games at home have been added to the remaining schedule.

The team said all players and coaches as well as visiting players and coaches will be fully vaccinated when they come to Canada and hub protocols will be in place for both teams.

For fans, Shaw Park will be opened up to 100 per cent and all fans in attendance must be fully vaccinated.

Kids under 12 can also attend but they must be with a vaccinated adult at a one-to-one ratio and masks will be required for those kids.

Masks are also required for all indoor spaces at the ball park and they are encouraged while watching the game.

The Goldeyes said season ticket and mini pack holders will be contacted in the next few days about tickets. Then single game tickets will be available to the general public starting July 17 and 9 a.m.