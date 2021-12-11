‘Good luck, go blue’: 10-year-old superfan ready to cheer on Blue Bombers

Sports fans often claim “lifetime” allegiance to their teams – and for 10-year-old superfan Reimi Rapinchuk, those words couldn’t be truer.

But Rapinchuk’s first foray into Winnipeg Blue Bombers fandom actually pre-dates her birth.

“When I was in my mom’s stomach, whenever Buck Pierce got sacked – I would kick her in the ribs,” Rapinchuk told CTV News.

Rapinchuk attended her first Bombers practice when she was only a month old, and she’s spent every season since in the stands with her mom and aunt.

Like any true superfan, Rapinchuk has crafted a signature look; a royal blue cape and matching mask over a Bombers jersey – like running back Andrew Harris’ #33 or former defensive back Maurice Leggett’s #31.

Her love for the blue and gold hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Over the years, Rapinchuk has become friends with current Bombers like Harris and Drew Wolitarsky, along with alumni like Clint Kent, Alex Suber, and the aforementioned Leggett.

“Him and I are bestest friends,” she boasted with a giant smile across her face.

She’s even gained some fans of her own along the way, striking superhero poses for photos with Bombers faithful like Mayor Brian Bowman, along with mascots Buzz and Boomer. And when the football club released a video celebrating the commitment and dedication of fans last weekend – Rapinchuk and her cape were front and centre.

“When I first heard about it, I was like O.M.G. I’m going to be famous!”

She braved the cold with over 30,000 other football fans at last Sunday’s CFL West Final. She admits her fingers and toes were frozen, but that didn’t stop her for cheering on the Blue and Gold as the team punched their ticket to the Grey Cup.

However, the 10-year-old superfan may have celebrated a little too hard. On the way out of IG Field, she realized her cape was gone.

“I was like, ‘uh oh, oh no.’”

Despite efforts by her family and friends to find the cape, it was nowhere to be found and hasn’t turned up since.

But a city always rallies behind a superhero.

On Friday, Rapinchuk was gifted a new cape by Winnipeg designer Lennard Taylor and Virgin Radio… just in time for Sunday’s Grey Cup where she sees only one outcome.

“Us winning, of course!”

Rapinchuk isn’t making the trip out to Hamilton, but plans to watch game at home surrounded by family and a lot of food.

She’ll be with the Bombers in spirit though, and offered a few words of encouragement for the team.

‘Good luck, go blue!”