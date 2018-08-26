The Springfield Police Service is on the hunt for kids taking safety seriously.

On Friday officers began handing out ‘positive tickets’ to children in the community.

Chief Const. Mark Kane said the aim of this program is to provide positive reinforcement to children who are behaving in a safe manner.

“We’re getting back to the school season, children are coming back, so we want to try and show them and reward them for doing things like wearing a bike helmet, crossing the street safely, watching when they’re seeing drivers coming and ensuring that the speeds are good,” said Chief Const. Kane.

He said on the back of the tickets there are safety messages directed at both children and their parents.

“For them to look, listen, cross the street safely and then for the parents there’s a little bit of information in regards to school zones and to watch their speeds,” said Chief Const. Kane.

Local businesses have also joined in on the Springfield Police Service initiative. When officers hand out tickets kids also get a coupon for a treat from Town Bake Shop and Ice Cream or the Tim Hortons in Oakbank.

“By getting together, this is a community initiative now rather than just primarily a policing initiative, and as you know, working together that’s how we build strong communities and that’s how we make communities safer,” said Chief Const. Kane.

He said this has also been a great opportunity for officers to interact with the youth in the community to show them what police do.

“It’s what I call good old fashioned community policing,” said Chief Const. Kane. “We’re going back to the basic fundamental roots of interacting with our community and showing children that we are there and we’re that happy smiling face and not just a car that drives by.”