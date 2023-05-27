Good Samaritans step in to stop assault: Police

Winnipeg police are thanking a group of good Samaritans who intervened in an assault Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the incident happened around 5:00 p.m., when officers were called to the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue for reports of an assault.

Police arrived to find a seriously injured 19-year-old male receiving medical care from concerned citizens. The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Investigators learned the suspect and the victim had been walking eastbound on Ellice Avenue from Ferry Road when they became involved in a heated discussion. Police say the suspect began physically assaulting the victim as they continued to walk.

The victim was eventually knocked unconscious and robbed, but police say a concerned citizen intervened and interrupted the assault. Several more people helped the victim and prevented the suspect from getting away.

Investigators say the suspect and victim were previously known to one another.

A 21-year-old man faces aggravated assault and robbery charges. He remains behind bars.