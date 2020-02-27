WINNIPEG -- The U.S. department store Gordmans is closing its locations in Fargo and Grand Forks, CTV News Winnipeg confirmed.

The Fargo location will remain open until May 30, and the Grand Forks store doesn't have an exact closing date but will stay open for another few months.

According to a spokesperson for Stage Stores, Gordmans’ parents company, it reviews its store fleet regularly to make sure the company remains competitive and is best-positioned to provide options to its customers.

The spokesperson noted the decision wasn’t made lightly.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Stage Stores to determine how many Gordmans locations are closing in total.