Government introduces new bill focused on improved safety for amateur combative sports

The Manitoba government tabled a new bill Wednesday that is looking to improve safety of combative sports in the province.

The bill, known as Bill 40, the Combative Sports Act, would require the Manitoba Combative Sports Commission (MCSC) to reside over both amateur and professional sports. It would also be in charge of amateur combative sports where there is no sanctioning body in charge.

"This will now ensure safety of amateur athletes. So kids can compete in gyms and tournaments safely with the proper oversight, regulations, procedures governed by the Manitoba Combative Sports Commission," said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Obby Khan on Wednesday.

"This is really a bill to protect youth as they compete in MMA and as they compete in kickboxing."

Khan said it is known that these kinds of events are currently going on in the province, but he noted under the current legislation they are technically illegal.

"We know it's happening, we know gyms are doing it. So let's ensure they have safety now. Let's make sure there is a body that actually governs that, that has rules, that has sanctions for them to protect our youth."

The province said interest is growing in combative sports in Manitoba and this new bill would allow those involved, "to pursue athletic objectives, while fostering an environment that prioritizes the well-being of all who participate," the province said in a news release.

Khan added this would also result economic activity as more tournaments would be able to come to the province, which would bring competitors from outside Manitoba.

Bill 40 passed its first reading on Wednesday.