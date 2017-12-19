The province is coming to the table with money for Winnipeg's Inuit Art Centre, but not the full amount originally promised.

The former Selinger government committed $15 million for the Winnipeg Art Gallery's project. The current Pallister government is putting $10 million towards the initiative. Heritage Minister Cathy Cox says the funding contribution is based on economic spinoffs from projected tourism dollars.

With all three levels of government and private donors, WAG officials say they've now raised more than $50 million of the $65 million cost.

The province also announced up to $10 million for the brand new Royal Aviation Museum, set to be built on an empty parking lot southeast of the old airport terminal location.

Another $5 million will be put in a trust for small and medium sized museums and archives.