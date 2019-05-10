

CTV Winnipeg





With summer break just around the corner, on Friday Education and Training Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced summer job opportunities for students.

“Job centres across the province are opening their doors for the season to offer services that benefit local employers and young Manitobans alike,” said Goertzen in a news release.

Manitoba Youth Job Centres are found in 43 rural and northern communities, with the offices located in 11 Manitoba Jobs and Skills Development Centres, along with local municipal offices, chambers of commerce, and other community-based organizations.

The centres match Manitobans between the ages of 12 and 29 with local employers for summer jobs and offer help with job searches, employment referrals, resumes, and interviews.

Each summer these centres serve between 8,000 and 11,000 youth and students and are staffed by post-secondary students who work for the provincial government through the STEP services program, which employs students in government departments, Crown corporations and special operating agencies.

This summer, STEP will also launch two new initiatives: the STEP Tuition Waiver Summer Student Program and the STEP Design Thinking Challenge.

The Tuition Waiver Summer Student Program is in collaboration with nine colleges and universities that give bursaries to waive tuition for students who were formerly in the care of Child and Family Services. The initiative will provide eligible students, who receive a tuition waiver, paid work placements with the province.

The Design Thinking Challenge gives teams of STEP students and their supervisors the chance to solve public sector challenges, and will give them the opportunity to present their solutions at the Institute for Public Administration of Canada national conference.

Manitoba Youth Job Centres will be open May 13 to Aug. 16.