WINNIPEG -- The North End Sewage Treatment Plant’s Headworks Facilities are set to be the recipient of very substantial investment, with the federal and provincial governments providing a combined $212.8 million for the facility.

Officials with the Government of Canada, Government of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg announced the funding on Friday at a news conference in Winnipeg, saying the Headworks Facilities project will improve the health of Lake Winnipeg.

This project includes new raw sewage pumps, plate screens, grit washing units, and other improvements. These investments will help lengthen the sewage plant’s service life, support population and economic growth, and create a stronger, cleaner and more environmentally sustainable community.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $116.1 million into the project, and Manitoba is investing $96.7 million.

The City of Winnipeg is also contributing more than $143 million to the project.

This is a developing story. More details to come.