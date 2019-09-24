WINNIPEG - Canada’s Governor General will join Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon for a few appearances in northwestern Manitoba Thursday, but not before hitting up an alley near polar bear alley.

The Town of Churchill tweeted that Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will be bowling with community members Wednesday evening, inviting bowlers of all ages to join her at the town complex.

On Thursday she is scheduled to appear with Manitoba’s lieutenant-governor at an elementary school in Cranberry Portage, Man., in the morning and will attend a Culture Days program at Hapnot Collegiate in Flin Flon, Man., in the afternoon.

On Thursday evening, the Governor General and the lieutenant-governor will head to the Flin Flon Community Hall for a community dinner being put on by the city.