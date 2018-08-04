

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three people for car theft after tracking them with AIR1 and GPS technology.

Police responded to a report around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, August 3 of a stolen vehicle in the area of Century Street and Ness Avenue.

The owner of the vehicle told police the location of the vehicle using the car’s GPS technology.

Police found the vehicle in the area of McGillivray Boulevard and Pembina Highway where it then sped off.

They tracked the vehicle to the 100 block of Chalice Place and found it parked in a driveway at an unrelated residence.

A woman was found in the area and arrested

Police used the K9 unit to track another suspect, who was found at a home in the first 100 block of Lindenwood Place where he was hiding in a kid’s playhouse.

Police said he tried to run, but was tracked and eventually taken into custody. He suffered minor injuries during his arrest, but was treated and released at hospital.

Police arrested a second man at Wallingford Crescent and Lindewood Police.

William Richard Woodhouse, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer

He was also processed on an outstanding arrest warrant for:

Apprehension and Suspension of Parole/Statutory Release

Levi River Woodhouse, a 20-year-old man from Winnipeg, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

He was also processed on an outstanding arrest warrant for:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

A 39-year-old woman from Winnipeg was arrested for:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

She was released on a Promise to Appear.

The stolen vehicle is believed to have been taken overnight on August 1 from a home in the Lakewood area.