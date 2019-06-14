

CTV Winnipeg





The University of Manitoba is honouring one of its alumni with a graduate school in his namesake, in recognition of a multi million-dollar donation.

Oil and gas entrepreneur Stu Clark graduated from the university in 1976 and received an honourary Doctor of Laws in 2011. On Friday the university announced it’s establishing the Stu Clark Graduate School at the I.H. Asper School of Business, following a $10-million donation from Clark.

“I believe very strongly in the vision and direction the Asper School, and the University of Manitoba, have taken towards sparking students’ entrepreneurial spirit,” said Clark in a news release.

“Supporting our future leaders, and bolstering their potential, is the best investment you can make.”

Clark’s donations will help graduate programs at the business school, support graduate student research, and bolster scholarships. It also brings the Front and Centre campaign closer to its goal of $500 million.

In total, Clark has donated $19.3 million to the Asper School of Business.