

Staff, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Grain shippers are concerned about the impact of a strike by about 32-hundred Canadian National Railway workers in an already tough harvest year.

Wade Sobkowich, head of the Western Grain Elevator Association, says when you lose a day of shipping, you never recover it.

Conductors, trainpersons and yard workers are on the picket lines, halting freight trains across the country and triggering worries about lost sales and contract penalties among grain elevator operators and farmers.

A delayed grain crop has already caused headaches for the industry following a dry spring and wet summer.

Though the yield was big, some of it remains in the field, increasing pressure on the rail system.

Sobkowich says there's really nothing that can be done.

He says once they're not moving trains, you're basically shut down without any alternatives until the issue is resolved.

Sobkowich says C-N services about half the elevators in Western Canada, on top of exclusive access to the grain terminal on Vancouver's North Shore and the port in Prince Rupert, B.C.

The federal government is urging C-N Rail and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference to continue negotiating.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu (HY'-doo) says the government is concerned about the impact of a work stoppage on Canadians, but remains hopeful the two sides will reach an agreement.

Union spokesman Christopher Monette says they are still in talks with C-N in hopes of ending the labour dispute as soon as possible.

The union has said passenger rail services in the country's three biggest cities would not be affected by the strike.