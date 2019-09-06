Winnipeg police officers said the intersection of Grant Avenue and Stafford Street is closed following a “serious” two-car collision.

Officers said one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

They also confirmed people in one of the vehicles fled the scene.

Police are on scene investigating. The intersection is expected to stay closed until late afternoon on Friday. Drivers are asked to use a different route.

Three-car crash on Redwood Avenue

Police also released details regarding a separate crash at Redwood Avenue and Main Street on Thursday night.

They said three vehicles were involved and one person was taken to hospital.

Officers didn’t give any other details at this time.