Fire officials say two people were rushed to hospital in unstable condition after a fire early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. in a basement apartment on Grant Ave.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews say smoke was coming from the building when they got on scene.

Inside, they found two people and brought them to safety, treating them for smoke inhalation before being taken to hospital.

No one else in the building was injured or evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.