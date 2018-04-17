

APO Products Ltd. and UNO Foods Inc. have recalled Buenas brand Grated Coconut due to possible salmonella contamination.

This recall comes after an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The contaminated product is 45 grams in size. The packaging features lot codes, a series of letters found at the back of the bag on the bottom, ending in AF and AG or beginning with OA, OB, OC or OD and ending in AH.

The CFIA advises to call a doctor if someone becomes sick from this product.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.