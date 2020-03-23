WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Harvest announced on Monday that it will be making some changes in order to keep up with the high demand brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the not-for-profit feeds 70,000 people through its warehouse, located at 1085 Winnipeg Ave., and its network of more than 300 food banks and partner organizations.

But, beginning Monday it will no longer be serving people through the warehouse, and instead will be pre-packaging food hampers to deliver to its network. The organization said this will help it “stretch resources to meet expected demand.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck Manitoba, Winnipeg Harvest has seen an increase in the number of people who need support. It noted this is because schools and some daycares are closed, which ended weekday meals for kids.

The not-for-profit said demand has also been impacted by the closing of stores, restaurants and other workplaces.

“Coping with this pandemic is the greatest challenge we have ever faced,” said CEO Keren Taylor-Hughes.

“We need to come together as a community and get through this upheaval.”

Anyone who needs food should contact the Food Assistance Call Centre at 204-982-3660.