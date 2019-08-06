

Reeve Cahoon is like most other kids – he likes to spend his time playing, running, and having fun.

The five-year-old’s life is more complicated than most other’s his age, though.

Cahoon has already had multiple surgeries, including having the right side of his brain disconnected and removed in 2017.

He was born with a rare disorder called Sturge Weber syndrome. Symptoms can include seizures, glaucoma, and developmental delays.

Cahoon has been in and out of hospitals for years and his days often include doctor appointments. The family has had to travel to Toronto and Calgary for surgeries and appointments, too.

Ashley Cahoon, Reeve’s mother, said in spite of these challenges, the family is lucky to have community support.

“It’s been a really hard, hard five years, but we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of love and support and generosity from family, friends, and the biggest is complete strangers,” she said.

Pro Lagos from Folklorama’s Greek pavilion’s fundraising committee is one such stranger.

When he heard Reeve’s story, Lagos knew he wanted to help.

“First of all, it’s a child, and for everything that Reeve and his family has gone through, a small contribution to their family to help in what they’re going through,” he said.

Each year, the fundraising committee earmarks funds off the top to go back into the community. This year, the Cahoon family will get $5,000 to be used for their travel, medicine, and various appointments.

The Cahoon’s hadn’t ever been to the Greek pavilion before this week, but now they said they’ve found an extended family.

Reeve is heading to kindergarten this fall, and his parents couldn’t be prouder.

Shawn Cahoon, Reeve’s dad calls his son Superman.

“His name’s Reeve, and, you know, the original Superman is Christopher Reeve,” he said. “He’ll teach me more than I could ever teach him.”

- With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos