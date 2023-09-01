Green composting bins could come to Winnipeg homeowners

Homeowners could have a green cart added to the curb as well as an additional annual fee, in order to divert fruit, vegetables, and meat from the trash.

A city report is recommending Winnipeg move ahead with a food waste collection program for all single-family homes.

The report says of those who participated in a pilot project, a majority said they support the creation of a citywide system.

But it will take time to get the green bins rolling.

The plan would see homeowners pay an $8 annual fee between 2024 and 2029 to deploy and manage the green bins and kitchen pails needed. That fee jumps to $96 a year in 2030, when everything is operational, including the costs of a private composting facility.

“The projected rate does not factor in any potential funding from other levels of government or any possible revisions to the type of procurement,” the report states.