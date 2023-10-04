Winnipeg

    • Greg Nesbitt retains seat for Progressive Conservatives in Riding Mountain

    (File photo) (File photo)

    Riding Mountain will continue to be a constituency represented by the Progressive Conservatives.

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring PC incumbent Greg Nesbitt the winner of Riding Mountain with 64.3 per cent of the vote and 44 of 55 polls reporting.

    Nesbitt was first elected in 2016 and his most recent role with the government was the Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development.

    Prior to politics, Nesbitt worked for the Manitoba Telephone System and owned a number of rural newspapers in the province.

    He was also a volunteer firefighter and a pilot.

    The constituency of Riding Mountain formed in 2008 through redistribution and has been under Conservative power through all elections since.

    Nesbitt beat out the NDP's Wayne Chacun and Liberal Eileen Smerchanski.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A look back at election day in Manitoba

    Manitobans have cast their vote in a historic election. The CTV News Decision Desk has declared an NDP majority win, making NDP Leader and Premier-elect Wab Kinew the first First Nations premier in the province. Take a look at the election night in Manitoba.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News