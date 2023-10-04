Greg Nesbitt retains seat for Progressive Conservatives in Riding Mountain

Riding Mountain will continue to be a constituency represented by the Progressive Conservatives.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring PC incumbent Greg Nesbitt the winner of Riding Mountain with 64.3 per cent of the vote and 44 of 55 polls reporting.

Nesbitt was first elected in 2016 and his most recent role with the government was the Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development.

Prior to politics, Nesbitt worked for the Manitoba Telephone System and owned a number of rural newspapers in the province.

He was also a volunteer firefighter and a pilot.

The constituency of Riding Mountain formed in 2008 through redistribution and has been under Conservative power through all elections since.

Nesbitt beat out the NDP's Wayne Chacun and Liberal Eileen Smerchanski.