Greg Selinger, former Manitoba premier, is honoured with legislature portrait

WINNIPEG - Former Manitoba premier Greg Selinger was surrounded by family, supporters and former colleagues Tuesday as his portrait was unveiled at the legislature.

It was a rare occasion in the spotlight for Selinger, who has kept a low public profile since leaving politics in 2018 -- two years after his New Democrats were defeated by the Progressive Conservativies.

The painting, which will hang in a hallway next to the portraits of his predecessors, depicts Selinger on the front porch of his home, holding a quilt made by his wife.

He said the choice of location was deliberate.

"There's that old expression 'all politics are local', so you start from your front door every morning. You step out the front door and you make the best of every day," Selinger said.

The quilt is a metaphor for how to live -- with individual pieces, like people, coming together to create something better, he said.