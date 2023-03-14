The 2025 Grey Cup is set to take place in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced that the 2025 CFL championship game has been awarded to the city.

The provincial government offered up to $5.5 million to help with Winnipeg’s Grey Cup bid, with government officials estimating that hosting the game will add $90 million to the economy and provide $8.2 million in provincial tax revenue.

This will be the fifth time that Winnipeg has hosted the Grey Cup, and the first time since 2015, when an estimated 22,000 visitors took part in weeklong celebrations.

The 2023 Grey Cup is set to take place in November in Hamilton, with the 2024 game being awarded to Vancouver.

- With files from The Canadian Press.