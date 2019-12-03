Grey Cup parade cost city $10K, mayor wants province to chip in
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 12:36PM CST
As many as 10,000 fans turned out Tuesday afternoon to watch their team parade around downtown Winnipeg, before squeezing into a rally at the Forks. (Source: Pat McKay/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Mayor Brian Bowman says the Grey Cup parade cost the city $10,000.
Bowman says he’s hoping the province will chip in for half the cost.
The city’s portion will be paid through the civic initiatives fund.