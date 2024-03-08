Grey wolf at Assiniboine Park Zoo, one of the last in the pack, dies

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its last remaining grey wolves.

The zoo says the elderly wolf, named Jack, was euthanized after failing to respond well to treatment after experiencing his first seizure last month.

The 14-year-old had previously been receiving care for age-related conditions but had been doing “reasonably well.”

Although a lower-ranking member of his pack, Jack was a peacemaker and would jump into conflicts to resolve tensions between other wolves.

He was also known for being goofy, and particularly loved the smelliest enrichment. He could often be found rubbing himself with stinky fish and intense colognes.

The zoo says it’s closely monitoring the pack’s senior lone wolf, Bear, and is doing everything it can to reduce the impact of the loss of his companions.

The zoo says it would not be in his best interest to join another pack due to his advanced age, but is committed to providing him the best quality of life for the rest of his life.