WINNIPEG -- On Saturday morning, a line of people with shopping carts could be seen at the Real Canadian Superstore in Polo Park. This comes as the parent company of Superstore, Loblaw, said it is limiting the number of customers allowed in some of its busier locations.

READ MORE: How to grocery-shop safely during the COVID-19 outbreak

"Our stores provide essential goods and we're being asked to remain open under very unusual circumstances," said a Loblaw spokesperson in a statement to CTV News.

The statement went on to read, "We're continuing to review our stores from door to check out and are making thoughtful changes to business practices."

Along with limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores, the company has installed plexiglass shields, and spacing markers in areas where practicing physical distancing can be difficult, such as checkout and pharmacy counters.

When the Public Health Act takes effect on March 30, retail businesses, including grocery or food stores, shopping centres, pharmacies or gas stations, must ensure separation of one to two metres between customers.

Loblaw has also reduced the hours of almost 2,500 stores across the country, citing the change will provide staff more time to restock the shelves, sanitize and rest.